5 names to know from the Orlando Magic's Summer League team
The Orlando Magic's roster feels fairly set after the team made all of their offseason signings official. The team still has one open roster spot remaining. But the bulk of the Magic's offseason work is done.
And while everyone feels certain about the starting lineup and where key players like Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner fit in, there will still be a lot to sort out when the team reconvenes for training camp in late September.
Some of that sorting is already happening, of course. And some of it will be put on public display when the Magic head to Las Vegas this weekend for their five-game Summer League slate.
Everyone is eager to see this Summer League with second-year players Anthony Black and Jett Howard trying to fight their way into the Magic's crowded depth chart. The week in Vegas will also feature the Magic debut of 18th overall pick Tristan da Silva.
And with an empty roster spot and two open two-way slots—the team signed Trevelin Queen to one of the team's three two-way spots—there is still a lot to play for among the Magic's Summer League players. And there are some interesting players to consider.
The Magic announced their Summer League roster Friday and there are at least a few names NBA fans might remember who will be fighting for attention and perhaps a place on the Magic's training camp roster in September and October.
There is a lot to sort through as Summer League practice begins and the team heads to Las Vegas later this week.
While there is always the fan belief that the team will win Summer League, everyone should also remember the Magic's key players are likely only playing in one or two games before they get shut down.
Everyone wants to win their games—the Orlando Magic will play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the opening game of Summer League on Friday, the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday and the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday before closing with their "seeding" game. But that is not the entire point.
It will be a busy week for the Magic in any case. There is a lot to break down and watch as Summer League begins. And there are a lot of new names to learn, get excited about and then quickly forget because they end up signing elsewhere.
As the Magic's Summer League team begins to prepare for their showcase in the desert, let's highlight the names you need to know from the Summer Magic.