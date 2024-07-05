Where will the Magic's youngsters and rookie fit in next season?
By Elaine Blum
The Orlando Magic want to win now. That may not mean competing with the Boston Celtics for the Eastern Conference crown, but it certainly means hoping to return to the playoffs and try to win a series. A mindset like that doesn't leave much room for developmental minutes, even on a team as young as the Magic.
Last season, rookie Anthony Black got some chances to play meaningful NBA minutes due to injuries but Jett Howard spent most of his time in the G League. Now, the Magic have added another rookie, signed a championship-level veteran role player, and brought back most of their own free agents from last season.
So, where does that leave the Magic's younger players and prospects? Most fans are incredibly excited about Black, Howard, and da Silva and want to see them on the court.
Tristan da Silva should get a shot at backup forward minutes
As the team is currently constructed, the Magic are very guard- and center-heavy, while the forward depth looks rather thin. Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero will start at the two forward spots, and Jonathan Isaac will be the primary backup four when healthy.
That should leave some backup minutes at either the small forward or power forward spot for da Silva, especially if Isaac misses significant time again. After all, he has only played more than 60 games once in his career.
The Magic seem incredibly excited about da Silva and will likely give him a shot to show what he can do at the NBA level. Caleb Houstan and Jett Howard can also play the small forward position but neither one of them had a huge impact last season. Da Silva's apparent readiness to contribute at the NBA level should give him an edge over the other two. After all, he spent four years in college and is a more developed player at 23 years old.
Anthony Black will have to earn minutes as a backup point guard
Anthony Black started 33 games last season, shot the three well on a low volume, and impressed with his defense. And yet, he found himself on the bench once the team was healthy. That might not be much different next season.
As the roster is currently constructed, Black will likely be the third point guard or third guard in general off the bench. Signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and bringing back Gary Harris means that the Magic doubled down on Jalen Suggs as their starting point guard and now have a pretty deep guard rotation.
Last season, Cole Anthony was the team's sixth man and the first point guard off the bench. There is an argument that Black should jump him in the rotation. He has the potential to be an incredible guard defender and has shown promise as a 3-point shooter. Plus, the best way for a young player to develop is playing time.
When a team is trying to win, coaches often opt to go with the more veteran option, however. That doesn't mean that Black has no chance of earning minutes. If he can provide some secondary playmaking, knock down some threes, and be a menace on defense, he could outplay Cole Anthony and earn backup point guard minutes.
Jett Howard might find himself at the end of the bench again
A huge chunk of the Magic's shooting guard minutes will be divided between Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Gary Harris. Both can theoretically also slide to the small forward spot if needed, and Jett Howard will be stuck behind them in the rotation. The 20-year-old spent most of last season in the G League, and the others' veteran experience will take precedence over his development.
Orlando is trying to win and compete in the playoffs. You need proven veterans to do that, and Howard only has 18 NBA games under his belt. Still, it would be nice to see the youngster get some minutes. He showed his ability to hit threes in the G League, and the Magic need more floor spacers.
Coach Jamahl Mosley might give him an opportunity to come in every once in a while, but Howard likely won't be a priority when it comes to handing out minutes. Nevertheless, he will have to work hard and stay ready. While Caldwell-Pope has been rather healthy for most of his career, Gary Harris only hit the 60-game mark once in a Magic uniform. Injuries might push Howard into a bigger role than first expected.