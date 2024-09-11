The 5 most important Orlando Magic games in the 2024-25 season
2. Playoff Rematch: vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (Feb. 25)
The Orlando Magic will be trying to take a step up this season. And the way to do that is at first to do something really simple: Beat the team that ended your season.
The Cleveland Cavaliers will always have a part of the Orlando Magic's story. They were the ones that ended that first playoff series. And while there was not a ton of animosity between the Cavs and the Magic (or their fan bases for that matter), there is still some satisfaction in beating the team you lost to in the playoffs the year before.
Just think of how great it was for the Orlando Magic to defeat the Indiana Pacers in the 1995 Eastern Conference Finals a year after getting swept by them in the first round.
The fact the NBA put two of these matchups between the Magic and Cavs on national TV (the other is Dec. 1 in Cleveland) suggests the league sees some entertainment value in this matchup. It did go seven games with all seven games being at least moderately entertaining despite the team's lack of offensive punch.
This should be just another game on the schedule. But the Cavs are scheduled to come to Orlando just once next season. Fans will be eagerly awaiting this game. And that this game is on national TV (one of two at the Kia Center next year), this is a game for the Magic to put their best foot forward.
Especially since it is coming in February and after the trade deadline when teams are starting to gear up for the playoffs. There is a lot on the line in this kind of a game. And the Magic will likely be battling the Cavaliers once again for homecourt advantage and playoff positioning, The Magic need every one of these wins they can get.
It should be a challenge as always.
Orlando played the series with Cleveland largely without Jarrett Allen—he claims he got hurt in Game 1 but sat out the rest of the season after Game 4. Allen's presence changes the equation and so the Magic have something to prove as they try to unseat a more veteran team ahead of them in the standings.
The emotions of the 2024 Playoffs will likely have faded by February 2025. But the statement and measure is there nonetheless.