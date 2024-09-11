The 5 most important Orlando Magic games in the 2024-25 season
1. The Regular Season (near) Finale: at Pacers (April 11)
Last year, every seeding in the Eastern Conference seemed to be on the line entering the final week of the season.
The Orlando Magic certainly did not make things easier on themselves with their late three-game losing streak. That sent them to the final game of the season needing a win to secure their playoff spot or fall to a road game in the Play-In Tournament in Miami.
In the end, the 2-seed New York Knicks were separated from the 8-seed Miami Heat by four games. The 4-seed Cleveland Cavaliers were only two games ahead of the 8-seed. Everything was on the line in the final day of the season—even if the Knicks and Cavs were involved in some chicanery to try to draw the Magic or not.
The lesson should be that every game is going to be important heading to the final days of the season. And Orlando finishing with a two-game road trip is going to be a major test for this young team as they try to keep their head above water.
This is going to be a competitive Eastern Conference.
That penultimate game against the Indiana Pacers is going to be a big one then. The Magic and Pacers finished tied in the standings last year with 47 wins. Orlando won the season series 2-1, thanks to two early season wins in Indianapolis, to earn the tiebreaker and the date with Cleveland rather than Milwaukee.
The Pacers made the Eastern Conference Finals so it all worked out in the end for both teams, it would appear. But the two up-and-coming teams are likely going to be competing for the same real estate once again.
The two teams playing each other in the penultimate game for both then could have major implications heading into the final game of the regular season. The Magic and Pacers should be a strong rivalry for years to come.
For the record too, the Magic travel to Atlanta to close their season while Indiana ends its season at Cleveland. That is quite the difference too if the Magic need one last push.