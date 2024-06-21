5 Free agent guards the Magic should pursue with Malik Monk off the table
By Elaine Blum
2. Malik Beasley
If the Magic are looking to add a pure shooter and floor spacer to the roster, Malik Beasley would be an interesting option. The majority of Beasley's field goal attempts come from behind the arc, and for good reason. For his career, the 27-year-old is shooting 38.5 percent from three.
The Magic do not have a pure shooter like Beasley right now, and adding him could significantly improve the offense. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner need room to attack the rim while they work to improve their outside shots. Beasley would not get in the way of that. Instead, he would draw his defender out on the perimeter because teams know he is a capable outside shooter.
Other than his outside shooting, Beasley does not provide any incredible production. On a team in desperate need of shooting, that is okay, though. If the Magic went after Beasley, it would be to provide a very specific skill without costing too much. Beasley should be available for the mid-level exception. Unfortunately, the Magic won’t be the only team looking to chase Beasley in free agency. In today’s NBA, you can never have too many capable shooters and there will always be a market for players with good outside shots.