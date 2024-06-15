5 Mid-level free agents the Orlando Magic should pursue
5. Malik Beasley, Milwaukee Bucks
The place to start is with a player who has already had at least some speculation and rumor connected to the Orlando Magic.
Milwaukee Bucks sharpshooter Malik Beasley has bounced around the league a little bit, but had a strong showing last year, averaging 11.3 points per game and hitting 41.3 percent of his three-pointers on 6.9 attempts per game. He made 42.4 percent of his catch-and-shoot three-pointers on 5.3 attempts per game, according to data from Second Spectrum.
Beasley has been a good high-volume shooter for a long time—shooting 38.5 percent from three on 5.9 attempts per game for his career.
How Beasley slipped through the cracks to take a veteran's minimum contract with the Bucks last year is still a great mystery—he had a solid run with the Minnesota Timberwolves before heading to the Utah Jazz in the Rudy Gobert trade and then fell out of the rotation in the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff run in 2023.
That poor playoff performance probably hurt his value more than anything. And Beasley has not been a great playoff performer—he averaged 8.8 points per game but still shot 44.0 percent from three on far fewer attempts in the Milwaukee Bucks' series against the Indiana Pacers.
Beasley needs others to set him up. But he will hit from the outside when he gets hot.
And that is exactly what the Magic need. If they sign the guard they think they need and get better play from Anthony Black as a playmaker, then Beasley should get plenty of shot opportunities.
Essentially, the Magic are probably looking for someone like Gary Harris who is just willing to shoot on more volume. Part of that is the Magic expanding their offense and getting more of these open threes. Better shooters will help facilitate this passing by giving the drivers more space to attack downhill.
Beasley is a great shooter. He would immediately fill a role. He is still a starter-caliber player too. Having that off the bench is never a bad thing either.