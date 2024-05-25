5 Draft prospects who can fill a need for the Orlando Magic
5. Distributing Point Guard: Tyler Kolek, Marquette
The Orlando Magic are probably in the market for a point guard at some point this offseason. While Jalen Suggs has proven to be a capable scorer, the team was lacking much push from their guard play, and the team seemed like it needed an organizer to help manage the lineup during the Playoffs.
A veteran point guard is probably more of what the Magic need. But they will be looking everywhere for players who can help manage and conduct the team. They need some players who can keep the ball moving. The Magic ranked 28th in assists at 24.7 per game.
Getting the ball moving more consistently is going to be something the Magic will need to boost their offense at some point.
A lot of the point guards in this draft are not traditional distributors. There are scorers like Jared McCain of Duke. And there are bulldozers like Providence's Devin Carter and Pitt's Carlton Carrington. Getting a traditional ball distributor is tough.
The best option in that category is Marquette guard Tyler Kolek.
Kolek averaged 15.3 points per game and 7.7 assists per game as a senior last year, his second straight year averaging more than 7.0 assists per game. He shot 38.8 percent from three.
Kolek seems like a player who could come in and help as a point guard pretty immediately, assuming he can attack off the dribble and get into the paint. That will be the concern.
As will his size at 6-foor-1.25 without shoes and only a 6-foot-2.75 wingspan. That does not fit the Magic's typical profile. And that might be why he is not considered a universal first-round prospect.
But as far as pure passers and point guards who can set others up, Kolek may be as good as there is in this draft class. Certainly, he is the best of the options the Magic have available to them.