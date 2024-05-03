4 Three-point threats the Orlando Magic should target in free agency
By Elaine Blum
3. Buddy Hield
Buddy Hield has been a consistent three-point threat for pretty much all of his eight NBA seasons, never shooting worse than 36.2 percent from long-range. In some of his better seasons, he even shot around 43 percent.
The Magic desperately need a sharpshooter of his caliber, and Hield could be a solid option to pursue in free agency. He can impact games without having the ball in his hands too much, just his presence stretches the floor, and he has experience playing with stars.
On the other end of the floor, Hield is far from an asset, but that is something the Magic should be able to make up for. They are such a strong defensive team that one weak link would not be able to tear that down.
If available, a high-level 3-and-D player, who can contribute to the team’s defensive identity, would obviously be preferable but you can’t always have everything. Adding shooting, no matter in which shape, to the team should be the priority right now.
Hield has fared rather well with the 76ers during the regular season, averaging 12.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3 assists, but struggled in the playoffs until last night. It was his first playoff run of his career and he only played in three games. So, Hield would add much-needed shooting but not much defense or postseason experience.