4 Teams Orlando Magic fans should keep an eye on this summer
By Elaine Blum
2. The Atlanta Hawks
Much of what will happen on the trade market this summer depends on the Atlanta Hawks. They are widely expected to break up their backcourt duo of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.
Both would garner a lot of attention on the trade market, especially from teams desperate to make an all-in win-now move. The Lakers, for example, are rumored to be hunting another star to put next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. A well-executed trade for either could turn yet another team into a possible contender. That alone is worth keeping an eye on, even if the Magic are not involved in any way.
The Magic are not under nearly as much pressure to make a huge win-now move as some other teams out there, but they should still keep an eye on the situation in Atlanta. Accelerating a young team's timeline can be risky, and getting someone like Trae Young or Dejounte Murray would do that.
At the same time, however, such a move could take the Magic to the next level. Even if Orlando isn't quite ready to make a big splash like that yet, they could still benefit from movement in Atlanta. The Magic could, for example, end up being the third team in a bigger trade and land a lower-profile player.