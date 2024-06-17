4 Teams Orlando Magic fans should keep an eye on this summer
By Elaine Blum
3. The San Antonio Spurs
The reason Magic fans should keep an eye on the San Antonio Spurs is very similar to why we should watch the Thunder. 2023-24 was just the first season of Victor Wembanyama's NBA career. The Spurs won't be a bad team for much longer.
Once they figure out all the pieces to put around Wembanyama and develop their young players, the Spurs will be a force in the West. Currently, the Magic are one or two steps ahead of the Spurs in their development, but that could change quickly.
Just like the Thunder and Magic, the Spurs also have significant cap space available. While they do not have quite as much pressure as the Magic to get better this summer, they will do anything necessary to show Wembanyama that they are preparing to win in the future. That will likely include bringing in a high-level point guard, which is exactly what the Magic are looking for as well.
Orlando has the advantage of already being a playoff-level team. A chance of playing with a generational talent like Wemanyama is enticing, but so is competing in the playoffs. Plus, the Magic are not short on young talent either.