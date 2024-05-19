4 Rebuilding teams and who the Magic can realistically acquire from them
Team #1: Chicago Bulls
Chicago has delayed entering a full rebuild as long as they could. With upcoming free agents and a low ceiling as currently constructed, it seems the Bulls may have to enter the rebuild front offices across the NBA have long awaited, though. If Chicago moves on from their major pieces, there will be multiple teams interested but they underachieved again this year even with making the Play-In Tournament. They have an aging roster and don't appear to be a team destined to truly compete, even at their best.
Realistic trade targets on Chicago's roster, and why they fit with the Magic?
1. Alex Caruso
Contract: 4 years, 36.9 million
Alex Caruso would fit in Orlando like a glove. A backcourt featuring him and Suggs would be the best perimeter duo on the defensive end in the league and would have "All-Time" potential. Caruso is a hard-nosed, defense-first player with an ability to knock down open threes. Last season, Caruso shot 40.8% on 4.8 attempts per game from beyond the arc, so he would add some much-needed floor spacing to the starting unit.
Last season, in addition to his knock-down shooting ability, he was 1 of only 9 players in the NBA to average at least 1 block and 1 steal per game—he averaged 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks. Caruso would fit the culture Orlando is building perfectly. He loves to play defense but also has the ability to knock down three-point shots, making him a piece that could take Orlando to another level.
2. Ayo Dosunmu
Contract: 3 years, $21 million
Ayo Dosunmu had a breakout year last season and averaged 12.2 points, 3.2 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game. He is a 24-year-old, 6 foot 5 guard who can play defense, and last season had a career year from beyond the arc, shooting over 40% from three for the first time in his young career.
He was a middle-of-the-pack defender for Chicago last season, but they struggled as a team on the defensive end, and with Dosunmu's length he should be able to develop into a good defender, especially with the coaching in Orlando. While he may need some development on the defensive end, he showed tremendous growth on the offensive end last season, and the skill set he has developed so far could make an impact with Orlando while he continues to grow with the rest of the core.
Hypothetical Trades
- Magic Receive: Alex Caruso
Bulls Receive: Cole Anthony, Orlando’s #18 overall pick, 2025 second-round pick
- Magic Receive: Ayo Dosunmu
Bulls Receive: Caleb Houstan, Denver’s top-5-protected first-round pick