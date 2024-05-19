4 Rebuilding teams and who the Magic can realistically acquire from them
Team # 4: Brooklyn Nets
The Nets moved on from the KD era a couple of seasons ago and have struggled to find any direction since then. They may not have been a good team last season, but they currently have some players on their roster that could take Orlando to the next level.
Mikal Bridges would be one of the most sought-after players on the trade market, but it is hard to envision the Nets trading him this season. While Orlando has assets to compete in trades to an extent, Brooklyn has players on their roster that would fit in Orlando beautifully and be able to make a high impact at a fraction of what a Mikal Bridges acquisition would cost.
Realistic trade targets on the Nets' roster, and why they fit with the Magic?
1. Cameron Johnson
Contract: 4 years, $94.5 million
Cam Johnson is a 6ft 8 pure knockdown shooter. He has not been a good defender in his career so far and may not be as versatile a player on the defensive end as Orlando is looking for, but there is no question that he would immediately improve Orlando from beyond the arc and would be the most consistent shooter on Orlando's roster.
He can also play multiple positions on the offensive end of the floor. Johnson just completed year 2 of a 4 year $94,500,000 contract and averaged 13.4 points per game and shot 39.1% from three last season on 6.1 attempts per game. He would be a good impact player off the bench and could be used in a variety of closing lineups to open a lot of space for Banchero and Wagner.
2. Cam Thomas
Contract: Rookie deal, extension eligible
Cam Thomas played in 66 games this season and averaged 22.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. He is a 6 foot 3 combo guard and at 22 years old, would fit the timeline of Orlando's core perfectly. He is coming off a very good season but is eligible for an extension this summer, as are Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs.
Thomas would be a great fit offensively as a guard capable of getting his own shot, who is also capable of playing off the ball. This season, he shot 36.4 % from beyond the arc on 6 attempts per game and also shot just under 67% on 2-point field goal attempts. He is a subpar defender but has potential and is a potent scorer, who is capable of being the primary at spots.
Hypothetical Trades
- Magic receive: Cameron Johnson
Nets recieve: Joe Ingles, Denver top-five protected first-round pick, second-round pick
-Magic receive: Cam Thomas
Nets receive: Caleb Houstan, two second-round picks