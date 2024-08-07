4 Players who hold the keys to the Orlando Magic's offensive improvement
By Elaine Blum
3. Franz Wagner
Franz Wagner just signed a huge rookie max extension many people believe to be an overpay. $224 million is a lot of money for a player who has not yet made an All-Star game and still has plenty of growing to do.
So, now it is up to Wagner to prove that he deserves the contract and can rise to the level the Magic believe he can reach. His continued development will be a key to the Magic's offensive improvement. Over three seasons with the Magic, Wagner has already shown significant growth, continuously upping his scoring, rebounding, and assist numbers.
The Magic elected to go into the 2024-25 season without an impactful traditional point guard, so Wagner will have to carry a big playmaking load. He will have to reliably create his own shot while also setting up his teammates. The better he becomes in this area, the better the Magic's offense will look.
The biggest issue is his 3-point shooting, however. It is the one topic Wagner has not been able to escape. He struggled to shoot with the Magic, converting only 28.1 percent of his threes. That was a big drop-off compared to his first two NBA seasons.
Even though Germany advanced to the semi-finals in Paris, Wagner's shooting struggles have continued throughout the Olympics. If this is a lingering issue, the Magic will have a problem next season.
Their projected starting lineup is Jalen Suggs, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Wendell Carter Jr. If only Suggs and Caldwell-Pope shoot around 40 percent while Carter Jr. is mediocre and Banchero and Wagner shoot in the low thirties, the spacing will still be bad.