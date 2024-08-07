4 Players who hold the keys to the Orlando Magic's offensive improvement
By Elaine Blum
Last season, the Orlando Magic quickly established themselves as one of the best defensive teams in the league. Offensively, the team did not look quite as impressive. They struggled from the three-point line and too often had no other option than to give the ball to Paolo Banchero and hope that he would be able to get a bucket. Especially in the playoffs, the Magic struggled offensively.
So, the challenge this summer was to improve the offense while not sacrificing too much on the other end of the floor. That is a tricky line to walk, and the Magic ultimately decided not to make too many changes to the roster. A big part of the offensive improvement will have to come through internal development.
Of course, the option of making a trade is always there, but the Magic would likely prefer to figure out the offense with most of the guys they have on the roster already. So, let's look at four Magic players who hold the keys to the Magic's offensive improvement.
4. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was the Magic's only big-time addition this summer. When the Magic entered the offseason with a playoff appearance under their belt and plenty of cap space available, fans began dreaming about which All-Stars and big names the team could pursue.
The Magic chose a more conservative approach, however. They "only" brought in Caldwell-Pope and his championship experience. While it might not seem like much, it was a significant addition.
Caldwell-Pope is not known for his offensive impact. So far, his highest scoring average was 14.5 points per game in the 2015-16 season with the Pistons. He is not a volume scorer, averaging only 9.5 field goal attempts per game for his career.
Rather, Caldwell-Pope is the perfect example of the 3-and-D wing. His defensive ability was important to the Magic, as they did not want to sacrifice any of their strength on that end of the floor.
His 3-point shooting will be just as important, though. Last season, the Magic's lack of floor spacing really hurt them offensively. Caldwell-Pope may not take a crazy volume of threes, but he converts the shots he takes at a high percentage. For four straight seasons, he shot around 40 percent from long range.
The Magic need him to replicate that same percentage to create more space for Paolo Banchero to go to work. Without additional spacing, the Magic will struggle again.