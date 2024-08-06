Championship veterans view Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as key to Orlando Magic's growth
The Orlando Magic entered the offseason with nearly $50 million to spend and seemingly big ambitions for their future. Everyone quickly focused on All-Star Paul George or four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson.
With the kind of star power that fans and even some media were pitching for the Magic's offseason and the chance to take a major step forward after their playoff debut, that the Magic came away with only Kentavious Caldwell-Pope seemed . . . disappointing.
Caldwell-Pope helps fill several needs for the Magic. He is an excellent 3-point shooter and his defensive versatility and ability fit comfortably with the Magic's overall philosophy.
Still, Cadlwell-Pope's 10.1 points per game does not exactly scream a three-year, $66-million contract, even if his 40.6 percent 3-point shooting last year and 40.3 percent 3-point shooting in the last five years would help the Magic a ton.
It is what has happened in those last five years though that likely attracted the Magic to the veteran wing. It is likely those two titles he won with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 and the Denver Nuggets in 2023 that put Caldwell-Pope on the Orlando Magic's radar and made him worth the investment.
Judging by how many former champions talk about the signing,they believe that championship experience could elevate the Magic. And it is multiple champions who believe that Caldwell-Pope's championship experience not only will elevate the Magic and their growth but show how serious they are about winning.
NBA champions believe Kentavious Caldwell-Pope can make a real difference for the Magic
The latest came from last week's episode of The OG's Podcast with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller. They both spoke about how impactful Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's presence would be for the Magic as they discussed offseason winners with Shams Charania of Stadium.
"Orlando was the team that I liked," Haslem said. "I liked that pick up (of Caldwell-Pope) as well just because that's a young team. They can defend their [butts] off. I think that's a big pickup too bringing in a guy who has won a championship, hold everyone accountable."
Mike Miller, who represents both Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter as their agent, agreed with that notion. He said he was "super excited" when the Magic added Caldwell-Pope. The move sets the team up to make the all-in move. The team has reached that precipice.
Charania went on to say that he agreed the Magic made a big addition with Caldwell-Pope. He compared what the Orlando Magic are doing to the Oklahoma City Thunder, looking to add talent to their team while still giving their young players room to grow and be the leaders. They did not disrupt what they already have.
That has generally been the assessment of the Magic's offseason and why so many in the national media believe the Magic were one of the offseason's winners.
In that sense, Caldwell-Pope will be additive to what the team is doing. He is not going to take on-ball reps or responsibilities away from Paolo Banchero or Franz Wagner.
But the fact that he has been a part of championship teams. That is the thing that separates Caldwell-Pope. Orlando paid a premium for the experience and believes that it is something that will elevate their team.
To those on the outside, it is a sign of how much more serious the Magic are about winning. That is what the addition signaled to Draymond Green as he told Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on The Draymond Green Show a few weeks ago:
"The Magic are finally trying to win some games," Green said. "I think Paolo is one of those generational players. That organization has not been one willing to spend money. They would give Jeff Green a one-year, $15 million, which pretty much says we hav a cap threshhold we have to reach but we're not really trying to win. We're not locking anybody in.
"Now you see they've got the young core. Bringing in someone like you says to me, they're serious now. They are bringing in a guy who is proven to help lead teams, championship teams, two-way guy, knock the shots down, defend the other team's best win player. They're ready to win now."
Caldwell-Pope said he is excited to play with a hungry young group that had a taste of the playoffs. He also seems to sense a team ready to take the next step. Caldwell-Pope is eager to help elevate them into that championship tier.
Caldwell-Pope knows the team is about its defense and he is eager to join that culture. With the players he has talked to and been around, he senses a team that is hungry to win. That is an exciting part for the team and its development.
Caldwell-Pope knows that his shooting will be invaluable in helping the team improve its offense and ease some of the burden on their star players. Their experience going to Game 7 and the experience he can impart as a two-time champion should help the team get better too.
The opinions of players who have won championships before should carry a lot of weight. Those guys know what it takes to win a championship and the intangible things that it takes to win. And they all believe Caldwell-Pope has it.
This feels like a similar moment to the Magic signing Horace Grant in 1994. Horace Grant was coming off an All-Star season with the Chicago Bulls, but he gave the 1995 Orlando Magic an enforcer next to Shaquille O'Neal and championship know-how to help a team on the ascent reach the Finals sooner than anyone expected.
Will Caldwell-Pope have a similar effect? That will be yet to be seen.
But even if his stats do not suggest he will dramatically change the Magic on the court, his influence should have a major effect on the team overall. That is something many championship players are sure of.
He may have been a bigger add than anyone expected.