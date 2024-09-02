4 Players the Orlando Magic should spend the season quietly recruiting
By Elaine Blum
2. Naz Reid
Naz Reid is one of the best backup bigs in the league right now. If he was on a team that didn’t also feature Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, he could even be a starter. Depending on Wendell Carter Jr.’s 2024-25 season, the Magic could use an upgrade at the center position.
Reid could be a nice fit, adding some offensive variety to the Magic’s center position. The 25-year-old is good for double-digit scoring every night, shot the three incredibly well last season at 41.4 percent on 5 attempts per game, and has some guard skills. He can play in the paint as well as on the perimeter and is not a bad defender either. Overall, he would be an upgrade offensively while not taking much away defensively.
Reid seems to enjoy playing for the Timberwolves but with the right offer to play for another winning team and have a bigger role, he might be convinced to decline his upcoming player option and move on. Otherwise, the Magic could still trade for him if they really want to. The Timberwolves already are an incredibly expensive team and might be forced to move on from one of their bigs.