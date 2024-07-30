Magic should pursue Minnesota Timberwolves big man to upgrade center position
The Magic are looking good this offseason.
They upgraded the team by signing former Denver Nuggets 3-and-D wingman Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a 3-year $66 million contract. Now, the team must find a legit center in order to solidify the starting lineup.
The organization should look no further than Minnesota Timberwolves reserve Naz Reid. Reid is currently dead smack in the middle of a three-year contract that has him playing through this season and next season. The Magic would have to make an offer to the Timberwolves that they couldn't refuse in order to snag the 3-and-D reserve.
That offer would have to include a player that most Magic fans probably wouldn't want to see leave the team. But you have to give up something to get back a player like Naz Reid. The Magic could offer a couple of picks and players like Wendell Carter Jr., Cole Anthony, or Mo Wagner to entice them into moving off of him. Those three, combined with a pick, should get the deal done.
Naz Reid could make a real difference in Orlando
Naz Reid could potentially put the Orlando Magic into immediate championship contention. His ability to shoot the three ball at a high percentage is exactly what the Magic need to create space for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to operate in the paint. The fifth-year pro shot 42 percent from distance last year and shot 56 percent in a losing effort against the Dallas Mavericks.
Reid is also a two-way player and plays solid defense that could help Banchero man the paint when opponents try and attack it. He is very quick off of his feet for a 6-foot-9 player weighing 264. His ability to distract slashers and sprint out to the corners to defend the three-ball makes him a valuable asset for a Magic team looking for a starting center with those attributes.
The Magic could instantly morph into a title contender with Naz Reid in the starting lineup. The starting five would consist of the Magic's big three of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs combined with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Naz Reid. That lineup would be one of the best in the Eastern Conference, and Reid would be essential in moving the needle.
Last year, Reid averaged 24 minutes a game as a reserve and averaged 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. In comparison to the Magic's current starting center Wendell Carter Jr., he would be a breath of fresh air. Carter Jr. averaged only 11 points as a starter and played more minutes than Naz Reid on their respective teams. He shoots a high percentage from deep (37.2) but Reid also has the ability to put the ball on the floor and get to the basket with ease.
If the Magic (and other teams) were to pursue Reid, Orlando could emerge as the best option for a player who just played a huge role in getting his team three wins away from the NBA Finals. That is an experience that the organization would pay for, and if that's the case, then why not pursue the guy.