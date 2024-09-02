4 Players the Orlando Magic should spend the season quietly recruiting
By Elaine Blum
This summer, the Orlando Magic decided to go into another season with virtually the same roster. The only big addition they made was signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope away from the Denver Nuggets. The 2024-25 season is still about development, experience, and figuring out what some of the Magic’s young players can do. After all, the Magic are still one of the younger teams in the playoff picture and have no pressure to make a deep playoff run quite yet.
The season after might look very different. Orlando is in the process of building a contender and expectations will continue to increase after each season. So, the Magic will have to make some changes to the roster sooner or later. Ideally, players the Magic decide to pursue will want to play for the team. Luckily, the Magic have the entire season to quietly recruit players.
4. Anfernee Simons
Anfernee Simons has been linked to Magic for quite some time now and for good reason. He could be the answer to their offensive struggles, he is from the area and named after an Orlando Magic legend, and the Portland Trail Blazers have somewhat of a log-jam of young guards. Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe are both younger than Simons and were higher draft picks. His development might not be a total priority in Portland.
It seems almost like a match made in heaven. The Magic need another scoring option who can also space the floor. Simons could be that and in turn, get the opportunity to play for a winning team. If the Magic continue to struggle offensively this season, they will need to make some changes and make a splash on the trade market.
Simons should want to be in Orlando—it would make sense—but there is no way of knowing if he actually does yet. So, the Magic should quietly recruit him this season. After all, finding a trade for an impactful contributor will be less of a hassle if there is already a player who wants to join your team.