3 Star players who should want to join the Orlando Magic in the future
By Elaine Blum
1. Anfernee Simons
Anfernee Simons was another name thrown around early in the summer when people figured that the Magic would try to get an offensive-minded guard. He might not be a star quite yet but still has the potential to get there.
Simons would be a great fit offensively. He has been a good volume 3-point shooter recently, can put up around 20 points per game, and has grown as a playmaker.
Simons going to Orlando would be a sweet sort of homecoming. He grew up in the Orlando area and his parents named him for Magic legend Penny Hardaway. That is not the only reason Simon should want to play for the Magic, though.
The Trail Blazers are still rebuilding, which means that there will be few wins to look forward to in Portland. Plus, the Blazers have a bunch of promising young guards on the roster. Between Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe, and Scoot Henderson, Simons will not be a priority. Both Henderson and Sharpe are younger than Simons and were higher draft picks.
In Orlando, Simons could potentially establish himself as a part of the Magic’s core and one of the team’s most important players. He could be the team’s second or third-best offensive player on any given night while playing for a competitive team and going to the playoffs.