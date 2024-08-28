4 Orlando Magic players who have the most riding on the 2024-25 season
By Elaine Blum
3. Wendell Carter Jr.
While the Magic put together a successful season and several players had career seasons, Wendell Carter Jr. had a down year in the 2023-24 season. He struggled with an injury and didn't look quite right, averaging a career-low in rebounds per game and the third-worst scoring average of his career.
After the season, the question of whether Carter Jr. was the right starting center for the Magic going forward arose. Some believe the Magic need an upgrade—someone who does not have as many health concerns and can play above the rim—while others didn't want the team to make a rash decision based on one down year.
Despite some apparent interest from other teams, the Magic decided to hold on to Carter Jr. for now. The 2024-25 season might very well decide his future with the Magic. This is his chance to prove he can be the team's starting center as they inch closer to contention.
It is not just about his individual success, though. If the team struggles without a traditional point guard and another dynamic, go-to scorer, he might find himself involved in a trade. Carter Jr. has plenty of trade value and is the most expendable of the Magic's starters.
If he wants to stay in Orlando and keep his role long-term, Carter Jr. needs this season to go well.