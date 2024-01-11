3 veterans the Orlando Magic should watch in trade deadline plans
The Orlando Magic head into the trade deadline not projecting to be huge buyers. That being said, there are a few veteran players they could target as help alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
3 veterans the Orlando Magic should watch at the trade deadline
Bojan Bogdanovic - F, Detroit Pistons (2yr/$39M)
Bojan Bogdanovic is a player we have discussed semi-recently in trade deadline decisions. Out of the three veterans in this piece, the current Detroit Pistons wing might be the easiest to trade for and the most likely option for the Orlando Magic.
Again, Orlando is not looking to do much at all to disrupt their young core. Bolstering the team's bench and getting a veteran presence are the themes to this writeup and will continue here.
Bogdanovic is both of those things and has been throughout his career. The Croatian has been a full-time starter since 2017 for three teams (Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons) and is a sneaky near 20 points-per-game bucket-getter.
With Detroit this season while averaging a career-high in shot attempts (15.3 per game), Bogdanovic is shooting 40 percent from three for the fifth time in seven years -- he is at 40.3 percent this year in 19 games after returning from an early season injury. The only two years he did not hit 40 percent from deep, he shot 38.7 percent and 39.0 percent. Not too shabby.
Bogdanovic is still producing even for the woeful Pistons this year. He is averaging 19.8 points per game. Bogdanovic is still a quality veteran who can score. It is about finding the right role for the 34-year-old so he can contribute to a championship.
Now in his 10th season in the NBA (and 13th overall professionally after three years in Turkey from 2011-14), he is the true professional. He is an elite outside scorer who can put the ball on the floor and get to the rim fairly well for a slower forward.
As a defender, there is much to be desired. He is not very vertical and will not be too active on the boards.
However, in terms of fit with the Magic? Better than the majority of options this trade deadline.
Detroit is/needs to/leaning towards/should be required to rebuild this team. Trading a veteran wing on a multi-year contract in favor of guard depth would be perfect for Orlando.
Bogdanovic would come off the bench and run with the second unit but play the "elevated Joe Ingles" role - an extremely reliable shooter and somone the defense needs to watch out for, which gives opportunities at the rim for others.