6 early Orlando Magic trade targets from struggling teams
The Orlando Magic enter the NBA's trade market as a team on the rise and looking to get closer to the playoff picture. They could find the shooter they need from struggling teams eager to sell this February.
By Kyle Langan
Bojan Bogdanovic, Detroit Pistons
The Orlando Magic are still thinking about their long-term future. They are not likely going to make a move only to improve this season. They are not looking to "save" this season or make a quick jump into the playoff picture. The team is going to look for long-term players that help grow the team beyond this year.
Still, it would not hurt to have a few players who can help take the team up a level this year -- perhaps to secure home-court advantage in the first round or ensure a competitive playoff series.
The Magic are still one of the youngest teams in the league. They could use veteran players who know how to play and can support the team in intangible ways. And, yes, shoot the ball.
The Magic still need veteran players who would serve as a bridge and provide the younger players the supporting cast they need to develop most advantageously.
Bojan Bogdanovic is a name who is starting to make the rounds around he trade market. Currently playing for the tragically bad Detroit Pistons, who have lost a franchise record 22 straight games entering Monday's game. If they are not in sell mode, who is?!
A ninth-year, 34-year-old player who certainly is not on the main timeline of the Magic, Bogdanovic gives the team exactly what it needs: A professional scorer.
Since returning from injury, Bogdanovic has averaged 20 points per game on 7.5 3-point attempts per game at a 36.7-percent clip. He's a career 39.4% shooter from beyond the arc.
Bogdanovic brings a team shooting variety. He can score off the dribble, in transition, in pull-up situations, and as a spot-up guy.
His return has not provided the boost the Pistons hoped offensively. And his defense has always been a bit suspect.
With both Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner manning the forward spots, Bojan Bogdanovic would slide into a bench role for this team. But he would undoubtedly be a reliable floor spacer.
His salary next year is $19 million, partially guaranteed, and then he becomes an unrestricted free agent. That gives the front office the chance for a short-term audition to see how he performs and determine whether he would fit in with the team.