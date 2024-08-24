3 Untouchable Orlando Magic players not named Paolo Banchero
By Elaine Blum
1. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is not a part of the Magic's young core. He is the latest addition to the team, providing an experienced veteran presence. Caldwell-Pope is one of the better 3-and-D wings in the league, winning two championships since 2020.
That is exactly why the Magic signed him to a three-year contract. Caldwell-Pope fits the team's defensive identity while offering important 3-point shooting on the other end of the floor. Off the court, he will hopefully be able to guide his young teammates and impart some of his wisdom to them. Especially Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black, two young defensive-minded players, should benefit from his presence.
The Magic received glowing reviews for signing Caldwell-Pope, and several NBA veterans have said he will be a key to the team's continued improvement and success. For all those reasons—his defense, shooting, and experience—Caldwell-Pope should be considered untouchable, at least for now.
Caldwell-Pope may not be with the Orlando Magic for the rest of his NBA career, but for a while, he should be an integral part of this team's success. After all, he seems like the perfect veteran role player for this roster. Plus, the team would not go through so much trouble to sign him to a sizeable contract rather than chasing a star just to trade him.