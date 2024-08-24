3 Untouchable Orlando Magic players not named Paolo Banchero
By Elaine Blum
Player movement in today's NBA is high, whether it be in free agency or via trades. Trades are often the best option for teams looking to improve and make significant changes to the roster. In that process, few players in the league are considered absolutely untouchable.
For the Orlando Magic, the one player who is utterly and completely untouchable is Paolo Banchero. Banchero is a superstar in the making and the new face of the franchise. In just his second season, he made his first All-Star appearance and led his team to a Game 7 in his first playoff run.
The future is bright, and unless Banchero chooses to leave, the Magic won't let go of him. He is not the only untouchable player on the Magic's 2024-25 roster, though.
3. Franz Wagner
Franz Wagner is the Magic's second star right now. While he has not established himself in the same way Paolo Banchero has yet, the organization obviously has faith in him. Otherwise, they would not have given him a max extension many people in and around the league consider an overpay.
In many ways, Wagner is just as important to the Magic's current and future success as Paolo Banchero. The team goes as far as Banchero will take it, but if the Magic want to reach the top of the Eastern Conference, Wagner will have to be a factor as well. He has struggled lately. His three-point shot seems to have left him, and his performance in Game 7 is still on many people's minds.
That's just how it is with young players, though, especially young players carrying as much responsibility as Wagner. There are questions he will have to answer and things he has to improve, but Wagner should definitely be considered untouchable.