3 Undeniable concerns the Magic’s core must address to start the season
By Elaine Blum
The core of this new era of Orlando Magic basketball is set. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs are all currently centerpieces of the franchise. Banchero is a future star, the Magic believe Wagner will reach the All-Star level soon, and Suggs is on his way to becoming one of the top young two-way guards out there.
Considering the success they have brought the Magic already last season, it is easy to forget how young these players are. Wagner and Suggs are 23, while Banchero is only 21. All of them are still in the early stages of their NBA development and not even close to their prime.
And yet, the Magic’s young core has plenty of expectations and responsibilities resting on their shoulders. The Magic may not be true contenders yet, but the pressure to win during the regular season and return to the playoffs is real.
To make sure of that, the Magic’s core will have to address some undeniable concerns to start the new season.
3. Franz Wagner’s 3-point shooting
Franz Wagner’s 3-point shooting might be the most discussed issue of the Magic’s offseason and for good reason. Wagner was a solid three-point shooter in his first two seasons, shooting in the mid-thirties. Last season, his percentage plummeted to 28.1 percent on pretty much the same volume as the previous season.
It seemed that Wagner simply had a bad shooting season and needed some time to work through the issues. Playing for the German national team in Paris seemed like the perfect opportunity to do just that. Unfortunately, Wagner’s shooting struggles continued throughout the Olympics and the tournament did little to alleviate Magic fans’ concerns.
The Magic already have little enough three-point shooting without one of their top offensive options struggling immensely from long range. Paolo Banchero needs players around him who can space the floor. Wagner has to be a part of that effort.
Plus, the Magic just gave Wagner a big max extension that puts pressure on him to become an All-Star soon. Otherwise, the move will go down as a massive overpay. Plenty of people already believe that it is, so the Magic and Wagner need to prove them wrong. Reaching the All-Star level as a forward/wing who cannot shoot the three is difficult. So is winning in a stacked Eastern Conference if your second offensive option cannot make shots.