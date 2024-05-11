3 Trade targets if the Magic want to make a big splash this summer
By Elaine Blum
1. Trae Young
The Hawks might ultimately surprise everyone and move Trae Young instead of Dejounte Murray. He promises to bring back the bigger return, but trading the face of the franchise would also trigger more of a rebuild than moving his co-star.
Either way, the Magic could use Young just as much as Murray and he might not be against playing in Orlando. The 25-year old wants to win and is a big fan of Banchero’s game.
Young is a respected scorer in the NBA and could help Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner carry the scoring load. At the same time, he is a brilliant playmaker, averaging over 10 assists per game in the last two seasons. Having someone like that run the offense could be a real difference-maker for the Magic.
Defensively, we all know that Young has deficits, but he can get steals, and the Magic have a great group of defenders to put around him and make up for his shortcomings. Jalen Suggs is such a talented guard defender that the Magic can afford to put someone who is not as good next to him. Besides, Orlando’s passion on that end of the floor might rub off on Young eventually and get him to put in the work.
Getting Trae Young would be significantly more expensive than either of the other two players, however, so the Magic really need to think about if it’s worth it. After all, they are not under pressure to build the best team in the East right now and could bring in a big name in free agency rather than using up a lot of their assets on the trade market now.