3 Trade targets if the Magic want to make a big splash this summer
By Elaine Blum
2. Anfernee Simons
The Portland Trail Blazers are still in the early stages of their rebuild and now have three young, offensive-minded guards on the roster. Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons, and Shaedon Sharpe all still need time to develop, but there is some overlap, and the Trail Blazers might be convinced to move off one of them.
At 24, Simons is the oldest of the group and the most interesting to the Magic. The shooting guard is great from behind the arc, averaging close to 40 percent for most of his career, and the Magic desperately need someone like that.
Simons can shoot off the dribble, put up between 15 and 20 points per game reliably, and add some playmaking to the mix. In 2023-24, he averaged 22.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.
Offensively, he checks all the boxes for Orlando. Defensively, he is not nearly as strong, but the Magic have the personnel to make up for that. Jalen Suggs will lock down the strongest guard on any opposing team, and Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are both capable defenders as well. So, Simons would not have to worry about taking on many tough assignments on that end of the floor.
BleacherReport recently suggested that the Blazers send Simons to Orlando for Anthony Black and a 2025 first-round pick. The reasoning is that Portland could use a high-level guard defender, and the Magic need more offense, which is certainly true. Again, however, having to give up on Black so early would sting.