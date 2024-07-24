3 Things the Orlando Magic showed during Summer League
2. Orlando Magic have potential answers for their shooting
Everyone knows the Orlando Magic's biggest need and biggest issue entering the season. The team's lack of offensive firepower was exemplified most by their lack of shooting.
Everyone can recite the stats at this point—the team made the fewest 3-pointers in the league in the 2024 season, attempted the second fewest 3-point attempts in the league and was 25th in the league in 3-point field goal percentage. Jeff Weltman's best spin job in the offseason has been to point out the Magic were 15th in 3-point field goal percentage after Jan. 1.
That did not have much of an effect on the team's overall offensive rating. And in the playoffs, 3-point shooting remained a major issue the team struggled to resolve.
If there is an obsession for what the Magic need most this offseason, it was shooting. And that was at least one of the big enticements of signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
But it would take more than just adding a 3-point shooter to improve that shooting. Orlando needs internal improvement from several players within the roster—Franz Wagner especially, but also Jalen Suggs and Paolo Banchero and even Cole Anthony off the bench. And then they would need to keep adding shooting.
So to have two players off the Summer League roster who look like they can step in and immediately help improve the team's shooting is encouraging to say the least. That their shooting felt very translatable and not a product of pure pull-ups is even more encouraging.
Orlando drafted Jett Howard with the 11th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to be a shooter. That was his main skill on display from his years at Michigan. The Magic never doubted he coudl shoot, but they surprisingly made him the pick because they believed he could be more versatile and add more to the lineup.
The Magic, with a full roster and not much playing time to offer in the rotation, gave him a gap year in the G-League. Everyone was curious to see what he looked like when he got back to playing with the Magic.
Howard displayed improved playmaking and creation, even if that part will scale back when he gets to the main roster.
"I like [Jett] with the ball in his hand, making decisions," Summer League coach Lionel Chalmers said. "You have to be aware of him because he can shoot the ball. And then off the ball when he is moving off the ball and you find him, he's got a quick release. So he is good there as well."
But the shooting was sweet. Howard made 10 of 21 3-pointers in his three games in Summer League. His quick release hinted at the kind of volume he could put up when given the time. And Howard looked improved in all facets of his game.
At the very least, it feels like Howard made the most of his year with the Osceola Magic. And that sets him up to compete for a spot in the rotation at least.
He still has work to do on that front. He knows his defense is his ticket to enter the rotation. But his shooting is what got him drafted. And that matters.
Add in that Tristan da Silva looked like a capable spot-up shooter, going 10 for 17 from three in his three games, and the Magic looked like they had some questions answered coming out of Summer League.
There might be more shooting on the roster than anybody expected.