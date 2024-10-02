3 Roster uncertainties the Magic must still work out in training camp
By Elaine Blum
2. How available will Jonathan Isaac be?
Jonathan Isaac just came off his first healthy offseason in a while. His entire career has been plagued by injuries and he never got to realize his full potential. This season could be a game-changer. It could be a chance for Isaac to play his best basketball yet, elevate the Magic’s defense, and lay to rest all claims that he is overrated.
The question behind all this is how available he will be. Will he be able to play more than 15 minutes a game and suit up for back-to-backs, or will the training staff continue to be extra careful with him?
If Isaac can get him minutes up to around 18 per game, it could already make a difference for the Magic. Obviously, they do not want to risk him getting injured during the regular season and missing the playoffs, but Isaac needs to play a bigger role. It could turn the Magic into an even better defensive team, and the team needs to know what his potential is offensively.
Otherwise, it will always be sort of a mystery what Isaac could really be for this team. Considering the goals the Magic seem to have, it is important to know exactly what each player brings to the table.