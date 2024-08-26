3 Role players who will determine the outcome of the Magic's 2024-25 season
By Elaine Blum
1. Jalen Suggs
Jalen Suggs' role with the Magic next season has been widely discussed this summer. A lot of people figured the Magic would get a starting-level, offensive-minded point guard to help with the playmaking and scoring. Tyus Jones, Malik Monk, and D'Angelo Russell were some of the names thrown around.
It would have made sense for the Magic to get someone like that—someone who can create for themselves, set up teammates, and add a scoring punch. Instead, the Magic decided they would give Jalen Suggs a shot to fill the starting point guard role.
A backcourt duo of Suggs and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is a dream come true for all fans of defense. Offensively, it promises good 3-point shooting but not much playmaking. Suggs has shown promise as a playmaker early in his career, but not much since the Magic drafted Paolo Banchero and put the ball in his hands.
Now, Suggs will have to prove that he can be a better playmaker and help run the offense. Otherwise, the Magic might find themselves in the playoffs, unable to get good looks offensively and struggling to outscore opponents despite playing great defense. Or, they might find themselves forced to make a move at the trade deadline.
Suggs is not the only one who has to step up as a playmaker—Anthony Black and Cole Anthony could also shoulder a heavier load off the bench—but he is the biggest piece to the puzzle. He is the third piece of the Magic's core right now, and the best way to solidify that position is by continuing to expand his offensive game, especially since he is still waiting on an extension.