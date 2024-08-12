3 Offseason moves that could come back to haunt the Magic in the future
By Elaine Blum
2. Only getting one new contributor
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was a great addition to this Magic roster. He fits the team's defensive identity incredibly well and adds a capable 3-point shooter to the mix. Caldwell-Pope will space the floor in the starting lineup and hopefully make life easier for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. On the other end of the floor, he and Jalen Suggs form one of the best defensive backcourts in the league.
What Caldwell-Pope does not bring to the table is playmaking and volume scoring. Last season, six Magic players averaged double-digit scoring. Only two—Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner—averaged over 15 points, though.
The Magic do not have a lot of go-to scorers, and when one of Wagner or Banchero is not playing or having a bad game, there is a lot of pressure on the other to carry the offense. Caldwell-Pope should add another double-digit scorer, but not someone who will put up huge numbers or put the offense on his back.
When the offseason first started, two of the favorite targets for the Magic were Malik Monk and D'Angelo Russell. Both would have added a significant scoring punch but ultimately returned to their teams rather than hitting free agency.
Not getting someone like that—someone else who can just go out and get some buckets—might come back to haunt the Magic. Opposing defenses will know that Banchero and Wagner are what gets the Magic's offense going and will make it as difficult for them as possible.
Who else is going to step up offensively in the big games? Can Suggs take his game to the next level offensively? Can Caldwell-Pope put his championship experience to use and provide a safety net for his young teammates? Can Orlando's role players score enough by committee? Or will the Magic need another go-to scorer?
Hopefully, the answer to that first question is already on the roster.