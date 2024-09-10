3 Rivals who should be on Paolo Banchero’s hit list next season
By Elaine Blum
1. Zion Williamson
When HoopsHype’s power forward rankings came out, some Magic fans were not happy with Paolo Banchero’s placement. He was ranked third on the list, which is a great place to be in. The only two players ahead of Banchero were Giannis Antetokounmpo and Zion Williamson.
No one was arguing with Antetokounmpo being ranked ahead of Banchero but the notion that he should have been ahead of Williamson found some support. After all, Williamson has not been able to live up to the hype yet due to his numerous injuries.
And yet, Zion Williamson is the more established name and people still think about what kind of player he might be if he could just stay healthy. So, Banchero will have to put himself ahead of Williamson in that conversation. He played well against Williamson so far, including a 32-point performance in a win over the Pelicans in April 2024.
That was when the Magic were still flying under the radar, though. A lot of great performances did not get the recognition they deserved. That should be different in 2024-25. A lot of eyes are on the Magic now and they will have their moments in the national spotlight. The Magic won’t play the Pelicans on national TV this season but people will still be paying attention.
If Banchero can distinguish himself in the matchups against Williamson again, it will change the conversation and solidify his standing as one of the top power forwards in the game.