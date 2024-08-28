Paolo Banchero should have finished higher in latest power forward rankings
The power forward rankings are in. But are they right?
HoopsHype released a ranking of all power forwards in the NBA and has Orlando's Paolo Banchero listed as the third-best power forward in the NBA. That was pretty generous but inaccurate.
The list has New Orleans Pelicans' star power forward Zion Williamson ranked at number two right above Banchero. Last year, Williamson led the Pelicans to almost a 50-win season and played in 70 games. He averaged 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5 assists per game. He led his team to the Play-In Tournament, but they were defeated by LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers and eventually swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
On the flip side, Orlando Magic's star power forward Banchero slid in at number three on the list right below Williamson. Last year, Banchero led the Magic to the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with 47 wins and played in 80 games. That's 10 more games than Williamson played. So, Banchero has proven to be more durable than Williamson.
Banchero also averaged 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game, putting together a better stat line than Williamson did during the 2023-24 season. He led his team to the fifth seed and gave the Cleveland Cavaliers all they wanted before being eliminated in seven games.
Paolo Banchero has put in the work and proven to be the second-best power forward in the NBA behind the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo. He had a better year than Williamson did last year and showed more promise than any second-year player in NBA history not named LeBron James or Luka Doncic. Banchero even dominated Williamson when they matched up against each other last year.
Banchero outplayed Zion Williamson last season
On March 21, the New Orleans Pelicans visited the Magic inside the Kia Center in Orlando and got demolished. In that game, Banchero was matched up with Williamson and held him under his average. Williamson finished the game with only 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists with a plus/minus of zero.
Banchero‘s defense on Williamson was amazing and he was looking like a point forward on the offensive side of the ball. Banchero finished the game with a triple-double, recording 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists, as the Magic defeated the Pelicans 121-106.
On April 3, the Orlando Magic traveled to New Orleans to face Zion and the Pelicans in the Smoothie Center and outplayed him on his own court. As in the first meeting, Banchero was matched up against Williamson and held him under his average again. The Pelicans’ big man finished the game with only 15 points, 2 rebounds, and 5 assists. Meanwhile, Banchero finished with 32 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists.
Banchero thoroughly outplayed Zion twice last year, which makes me question why HoopsHype would rank Zion over Banchero. It seems to be based on more media hype than on-the-court results between the two power forwards.
This has to be based on the hype that Williamson had coming out of Duke compared to the hype around Banchero. Williamson was the undisputed number-one overall pick back in 2019 and hasn't quite lived up to the expectations that were placed upon him. Banchero was not the consensus first overall pick before the draft. Most mock draft boards had Jabari Smith Jr. being selected before him. Banchero has exceeded expectations, while Williamson has not to some extent.
To make a long story short, Paolo Banchero is the second-best power forward in the NBA, and he is inching closer to Giannis Antetokounmpo as he continues to improve.