3 Reasons Jonathan Isaac is one of the biggest X-factors in the East
By Elaine Blum
Reason #2: His defensive potential
If the Magic put together another successful regular season, it will be on the back of the team’s defenses. That’s what worked last season. The Magic struggled offensively but were one of the best defensive teams in the league, winning games on that end of the floor.
With the addition of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the Magic only strengthened their defensive foundation and built one of the most daunting defensive backcourts in the league. Adding a healthy Jonathan Isaac, who can play more than just 15 minutes a game, to the mix would make the Magic even better defensively.
The one thing the Magic’s defenses lacked last season was rim protection. Isaac and Goga Bitadze are the only shot blockers on the team. Neither played big minutes last season. The training staff was still being careful with Isaac, and Bitadze only played significant minutes when Wendell Carter Jr. was injured. Playing without great rim protection didn’t stop the Magic from being one of the best defensive teams in the NBA.
Now imagine that defense with a healthier Isaac flying around and blocking around two shots per game. Opponents would have a tough time dealing with Jalen Suggs, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Franz Wagner on the perimeter only to find Isaac at the rim if they somehow manage to get there.
A healthy Isaac could turn the Magic into the best defensive team in the NBA, and that would go a long way, even if the team continues to struggle offensively.