3 Reasons Jonathan Isaac is one of the biggest X-factors in the East
By Elaine Blum
The Eastern Conference standings will be incredibly tight this season. While a few teams are expected to tank, there are still plenty of teams eying a favorable playoff spot. The Orlando Magic are one of those teams, hoping to build on last season’s success and the first playoff appearance with the current core.
The 2024-25 season will still be largely about development but the Magic are still looking to win as many games as possible in the regular season and maybe even secure home-court advantage for the playoffs.
Nothing is set in stone yet, even if the top of the Eastern Conference seems settled on paper. The Knicks were already dealt a blow when news came out that Mitchell Robinson would miss the start of the season. The Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks are also very reliant on health to fulfill their potential.
There are plenty of variables and X-factors that could sway the final outcome of the Eastern Conference standings. One of those X-factors is Jonathan Isaac, who could have a significant impact on the Magic’s season.
Reason #3: We have not really seen what a healthy Jonathan Isaac looks like yet
Injuries have kept Jonathan Isaac from making a real difference so far in his NBA career. The potential is there, especially defensively. Everyone sees the vision that made the Magic draft him. The vision just hasn’t become reality yet and the league has not experienced what a healthy Jonathan Isaac can truly do.
He played 75 games once after playing only 27 games in his rookie season and had not played nearly as many games until last season when he played in 58 regular season games. Now, Isaac had a full offseason without having to rehab any serious injuries. It could do wonders for him and the Magic.
That alone makes him one of the biggest variables in the 2024-25 season. What will he look like after a healthy offseason to work on his game? Can he stay healthy and not miss significant time? How will his availability affect the Orlando Magic?