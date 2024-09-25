Latest Knicks injury news could present big opportunity for Orlando Magic
By Elaine Blum
Once the biggest moves of the offseason were completed, the top of the Eastern Conference seemed set. The Boston Celtics were still the team to beat. Next in line were the Philadelphia 76ers, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the New York Knicks. After the Knicks added Mikal Bridges over the summer, excitement around the team was through the roof.
Now, it appears the perceived power dynamics in the Eastern Conference might be changing. The Knicks failed to address one issue this summer: their center depth. Isaiah Hartenstein signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Mitchell Robinson has been a walking injury risk lately. With Hartenstein gone, the Knicks had little depth left behind Robinson.
When it was reported that Robinson would be out until December or January, missing the first few months of the new season, the Knicks were dealt a serious blow before the season even started. With Robinson unavailable, the Knicks will either have to rely on Julius Randle and their reserves to hold down the center position or chase a trade to help the team out.
The Magic could take advantage of Robinson’s injury
The top of the Eastern Conference will be incredibly tight this season. The Celtics, Knicks, Bucks, 76ers, Pacers, Cavaliers, Magic, and Heat are all pursuing playoff spots. Two of those teams will have to come out of the Play-In Tournament. There is no room for unnecessary losses, especially not in the battle for homecourt advantage.
The Knicks are versatile and resourceful. They might be fine despite Robinson’s injury. At the same time, they might struggle, however. Teams need size in a conference that features Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Evan Mobley, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jarrett Allen.
If the Knicks struggle early in the season, the Magic might be able to take advantage of a big opportunity and sneak into the top of the Eastern Conference. Orlando learned last season how important home-court advantage can be. Each win in their first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers was taken by the home team. So, the goal should be to get home-court advantage this time around and improve the team’s chances to win a series.
Paolo Banchero has already confidently declared on First Take that the Magic could secure a top-three seed in the Eastern Conference. Some analysts have even said that it wouldn’t surprise them to see the Magic there. To get there, Orlando will likely have to get some help from their opponents. While we should never wish for a player to get hurt, injuries can always get in the way of a team realizing its true potential.
If the Magic stay largely healthy while the Knicks are without Robinson, the 76ers have to worry about Joel Embiid and Paul George, and the Bucks deal with injuries again, it could open the door for the Magic to be the surprise team in the Eastern Conference once again.
Unfortunately, they won’t be the only team trying to take advantage of this opportunity. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, and Miami Heat are in pretty much the same position as the Magic—good teams with playoff aspirations but not quite on the same level as the projected top of the Eastern Conference. They will be looking for any chance to improve their standings as well.