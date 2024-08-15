3 Questions Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will have to answer immediately
By Elaine Blum
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was the biggest offseason addition the Magic signed this summer. For some people, it was sort of a disappointment. Fans had already envisioned the Magic with a former All-Star like Paul George or Klay Thompson or an offensive-minded contributor like D'Angelo Russell or Malik Monk.
Instead, the Magic decided to double down on their foundation and brought in a high-level 3-and-D guy with championship experience. Despite some initial disappointment, the move is widely regarded as a good decision that will help the Magic grow.
The Eastern Conference has gotten better, though. Paul George joined the Philadelphia 76ers, and the New York Knicks look like a real force. Adding that to the star power already on the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, as well as the up-and-coming Indiana Pacers, makes for a packed conference.
Wins won't come easy in the 2024-25 season, and the Magic still have plenty of things to sort out. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is a big part of that. So, let's look at three questions he will have to answer immediately.
3. Can he replicate his 3-point shooting?
Outside shooting was one of the Magic's main offensive issues last season. They had few reliable volume shooters and even fewer players opponents feared from behind the arc. Not only did the Magic finish the regular season as one of the best 3-point shooting teams, but Orlando also took the second fewest threes across the league.
That needs to change, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will have to lead the charge. After all, he shot 40.6 percent from three last season with the Denver Nuggets. Meanwhile, Jalen Suggs was the only Magic player last season who took at least four threes per game and shot close to forty percent.
Hitting threes will be Caldwell-Pope's prime responsibility on offense, so an important question is whether he can replicate his great 3-point shooting from last season. The answer seems obvious. Yes, he can. He shot over 39 percent in all of the last four seasons.
While his three-point shooting is probably one of the Magic's smallest concerns, Caldwell-Pope will have to show right away that he can be a reliable floor spacer for the team.