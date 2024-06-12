3 Positional needs the Orlando Magic's depth chart reveals
3. Starting guard help
The most obvious need the Orlando Magic face is to find a starting guard.
It has been the biggest obsession for the Magic since the season ended.
Paolo Banchero spoke to The Washington Post about the need for a table setter and playmaker. Anyone who watched the Magic's playoff series saw a dramatic lack of consistency and playmaking from the guard spots.
While Orlando does not want to abandon relying on its two 6-foot-10 forwards as primary playmakers, the team does need to ease the pressure on them to create. The Magic need to find a way to get them some easy shots.
That is why a point guard has been the biggest focus this offseason.
But the answer is not so simple. The Magic might be looking for two guards in actuality since they are expected to let two guards walk away this offseason.
As for the backup guard spot, the Magic are likely hoping Anthony Black can fill in for Markelle Fultz's vacancy. Fultz took those minutes as the veteran last year. But Orlando saw what Black can do with consistent minutes. And with a summer to improve, the Magic should feel more confident in Black to step up to the plate.
Orlando may look to the second round to fill the third guard role behind Black or platoon Anthony Black and Cole Anthony as their three point guards.
The team will be seeking a starting guard with the majority of its cap room. That is the place where the Magic can make the biggest immediate upgrade. But finding the right guard will be the challenge. Orlando is a unique team with two young players who still need some room to grow and develop.
Free Agency Options: Paul George, Klay Thompson, D'Angelo Russell, Malik Monk, Tyus Jones, Chris Paul
Trade Options: Dejounte Murray, Darius Garland, Trae Young, Anfernee Simons, CJ McCollum, Malcolm Brogdon, Collin Sexton
There are many options for the Magic to consider for this guard spot. And the Magic will be able to pick out what kind of team they want to build.
They could go for the big stars in Paul George and Klay Thompson, as they are reported to have some interest, and bring in some more off-ball scoring or spacing. Or they could chase after more traditional point guards or scoring guards who can playmake and create.
The test for the Magic this offseason will be on Jeff Weltman. Weltman will have the ability to shape this team. And he will need to put together a good pitch—or construct a solid trade—to bring the right player in to complete the starting lineup.