3 reasons the Orlando Magic lost their Playoff series
The court at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday was quickly picked up off the floor and carted off to some back hallway so that the Cleveland Cavaliers' roommate, the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL, could continue their postseason run.
The Orlando Magic were probably happy to see it go, but they probably wanted to stare at that red-stained wood a little more. They needed to find one win on that floor in this series. They had an 18-point lead late in the second quarter and let it slip through their hands in Game 7.
There is always a piece of regret that comes with losing a Game 7. The team was so close to achieving this major goal and advancing to the second round. That is the part that motivates the team into the offseason.
"Honestly what it told me more than anything is we are not that far away," Moe Wagner said at the team's exit interviews. "I think that is something we have to take away from this. What we're doing in this building translates. It's not just regular season basketball, it translates into the postseason. We were one half away from going to the second round. You never know what happens with matchups, injuries. That's what tells me this playoff experience is special. This is three years in and building. The trajectory is upwards. I'm very grateful to be part of it."
But the season is over. It comes suddenly and without much warning. One moment, the team is going a thousand miles per hour, the next everything comes to a screeching halt and everyone goes their separate ways for the offseason.
The Magic undoubtedly had a successful season. Nobody saw this team reaching these heights or even competing for a Playoff series win. To get to this point was truly incredible and sets the team up for an incredibly bright future.
But every playoff loss also brings with it reflection. The Magic are still going home. They are not lifting the Larry O'Brien Trophy. There is still work to do to get better and improve.
A good chunk of this season with such a young roster was about learning how to win and gaining playoff exposure. It was about giving the team's players a guidemap for how to improve on the biggest stage.
But the Magic also very clearly need something to get over the hump. They have to ask themselves why they lost the series and where they need to improve.
Any evaluation for the future starts with looking back at why the team fell short. And that is the place everyone has to start as the Magic enter a critical offseason.