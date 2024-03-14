3 players whose stock is rising, 3 who are falling for the Orlando Magic's playoff chase
The Orlando Magic are gearing up for their first playoff chase in a decade. Which players have solidified their spots in the rotation and which players are at risk of a decline in minutes?
Stock Down -- Markelle Fultz
Markelle Fultz's disappointing season has been well-documented. But Fultz continues to be an emotional leader for this team with the ability to organize the Orlando Magic's offense, a skill not many players on the roster have.
He can still get to the rim with ease, push the pace and play good defense.
That was on display throughout Wednesday's game when Fultz scored 10 pointso n 4-for-10 shooting to go with eight rebounds. Fultz can still mix things up in the paint and hit the mid-range jumper when it is there.
But this has been a rough season for him. He is coming off the bench now after knee tendinitis slowed him down all year. He is averaging only 8.3 points per game and shooting 48.6 percent from the field. After the All-Star Break that has bumped down to 8.0 points per game and 47.1 percent shooting.
That is going the wrong way.
And Fultz is a reluctant 3-point shooter again. A lot of teams will combat the Magic's versatility by putting their center on Fultz and letting the center roam and deter any drives to the basket since Fult zis not a threat from beyond the arc. Fultz has been better at making himself available in open pockets and hitting from the mid-range.
But in the playoffs, those spaces will close down faster. It may be more difficult to play Fultz meaningful minutes in a playoff series.
Fultz is not on this list because he will have to fight for minutes. Only because he will likely continue his stint in the second unit upon his return from yet another injury -- which is not the position Fultz was expected to be in last summer.