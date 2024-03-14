3 players whose stock is rising, 3 who are falling for the Orlando Magic's playoff chase
The Orlando Magic are gearing up for their first playoff chase in a decade. Which players have solidified their spots in the rotation and which players are at risk of a decline in minutes?
Stock Down -- Caleb Houstan
Caleb Houstan has seen growth in his game overall this season. He has stepped up into a starting role when the Orlando Magic were extremely short-handed and has improved on the defensive end.
While he is shooting 37.7 percent from three on the season, his shooting this year has not been reliable enough to warrant major minutes down the stretch.
Houstan has played in 49 games this year. In 24 games he has shot more than three attempts and has shot worse than 35 percent in 14 of those 24 games.
Houstan has not yet developed any versatility to his offensive game. He is either hitting threes or he is providing very little to the team offensively. In fact, 61 of his 68 field goals on the season have been three-pointers.
He has the confidence a great shooter needs. But he has not yet developed the consistency.
Down the stretch consistency is a priority.
While it still seems Houstan will have a bright NBA future, he has a lot of development needed and is not a very versatile player at this stage. He will probably see very few if any minutes for the remainder of the season.