3 Orlando Magic takeaways from the 2024 Paris Olympics
2. Franz Wagner is still figuring out what stardom means for him
Still, the shooting is something nobody can ignore. Franz Wagner shot an alarming 28.1 percent from three during the regular season and 26.5 percent from three in the Playoffs. He made only 7 of 35 (20.0 percent) from three during the Olympics.
It made his game extremely one-dimensional and that remains a concern for Wagner and his development.
Maybe everyone can push that aside by saying it is the FIBA line and the FIBA ball, but 3-point shooting remains an issue for Wagner. And that may be something that continues to hold him back.
Rightly or wrongly, the decision to give Wagner a max contract puts pressure on him to be an NBA All-Star. The Magic need him to be their second star.
Wagner is still defining what stardom looks like for him. He is still understanding how to manage the game when he is the star player.
Wagner got better in a lot of ways this offseason. The shooting element is something he is still missing. So too is understanding what his team needs and how to ensure he remains a key part of his team and their formula for success.
The German national team forces Wagner to the front in a way that does not always happen with the Magic. Playing well was essential to their success. And with just Dennis Schroder as another creator, they needed Wagner to be aggressive at all times.
That is something that does not always come naturally for Wagner. That is the heart of criticism for him from that semifinal loss to France. Even though Wagner took the second-most shots in the game, it felt like he was invisible after scoring seven of his 10 total points in the first quarter.
A lot of that is France gave him the attention that befits a star. Players said after the game, they were selling out to stop Wagner and keep him out of the paint. Wagner often saw defenses blitz him and if he could get to the middle, he often found a third player waiting for him at the nail to keep him from getting to the paint.
This is perhaps one of the big things Wagner has to develop too. He has to be more diverse with how he attacks. He can get downhill to the basket, especially when he get some steam behind him. But while he is elite at that, he has to find new ways to attack.
France was able to turn him away because he could not pull up for mid-range jumpers, get the ball in the low post or drain threes when left open.
Wagner spent that semifinal making the right decisions and the right plays. But that is what France wanted, daring others to beat him.
In other words, that felt like things defenses will do against him when he arrives to a similar Orlando Magic team.
The Serbia game was encouraging then because Wagner was working to get to the basket far more often, even forcing his way there. He did not shoot well but got to the line for nine free throws (making eight). That was a good sign for him.
Still, Wagner is trying to find the balance that it takes young players a while to discover. He has to learn when to impose himself in the game or when he needs to take a back seat or keep the ball moving.
This is why these experiences are so important for a player like Wagner. This is all a good experience for him as he returns to Orlando.