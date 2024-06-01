3 Orlando Magic players who lost the most from the playoffs
3 Orlando Magic players who lost the most from the playoffs
3. Gary Harris
No player for the Orlando Magic likely lost more than Gary Harris from the playoffs. Every team that loses in the playoffs has a scapegoat that gets all the team's playoff faults placed on him, and, for the Magic, that was Harris.
Every discussion about the offseason has usually centered on finding a starting guard to play alongside Jalen Suggs. That inevitably pushes Harris out as he enters free agency.
Harris did not perform in the playoffs. And unlike so many other players on the roster, Harris is a veteran. He did not have the excuse of inexperience. And with so few shooters on the roster, Harris missing three-pointers was extremely consequential.
Harris finished the postseason averaging 4.2 points per game and shooting 31.8 percent from three (7 for 22 overall). Harris was already not much of a factor in clutch situations, even in the regular season. Orlando was already moving away from him.
Harris just did not perform and this feels like a bright line for him.
It was not a good season overall for Harris either, averaging 6.9 points per game and shooting 37.1 percent from three on 3.8 attempts per game.
The Magic still found his floor-spacing beneficial. And every team needs a low-usage fifth starter. Harris still had value for the team.
But the playoffs highlighted how much the Magic needed another attacking player. Harris is not doing much on the ball besides shooting stand-still jumpers.
And while Harris hit on 37.0 percent of his catch-and-shoot three-pointers during the regular season, according to Second Spectrum. All of his 22 three-point attempts in the playoffs were catch-and-shoot attempts.
Orlando needed Harris' floor spacing. That is the one job and role he plays for this team. In the playoffs, he simply did not accomplish that goal.
And as the Magic look at their offseason, Harris' playoff performance likely set his future with the Magic and depressed his value on the open market for one more contract.