3 Offseason moves that could come back to haunt the Magic in the future
By Elaine Blum
1. Franz Wagner's extension
Opinions on Franz Wagner's new max extension differ. Many fans are just happy that Wagner's long-term future in Orlando was secured, even if it was an overpay. Other people think it was a costly mistake, and many concerns are warranted.
This is a huge contract for a young player, who has not established himself as an All-Star-level player yet and is struggling with his shot.
Wagner's 3-point shooting is certainly a big concern, but he has shown other things, from playmaking to attacking the rim to being an impactful defender. He had some big performances in important games but also some let-downs. Wagner is still going through the ups and downs of being a young player in the NBA.
Despite those ups and downs, the Magic seem certain that he can grow into an All-Star sooner rather than later and live up to the big contract. If he does, it will all be good. The Magic will have secured a great player early on, and Wagner will surely value the trust they put in him.
If he does not reach that level soon, it will cause problems for the Magic. Paolo Banchero will get a max contract next summer, and they still have to figure out a new deal for Jalen Suggs. That is a lot of money and certainly worth paying if the team goes on some deep playoff runs.
However, If one of those expensive players is not living up to his contract, the Magic will have to bring in another high-level player. Those don't come cheap, and if this is the case, Wagner's max contract will limit the Magic's options financially.