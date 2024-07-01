3 Needs the Orlando Magic addressed by signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
By Elaine Blum
2. Preserving the team's defensive identity
That the Magic needed some help offensive was clear all season long but became even more obvious in the playoffs. Unfortunately, most impactful scorers and table-setters available do not fit the Magic's identity as a big, tough defensive team. So, the question was how much Orlando could afford to move away from that identity to improve the offense.
Caldwell-Pope makes that question pointless because he fits the Magic's defensive identity like a glove. The 31-year-old is a great defender and does all the dirty work on that end of the floor. Defensively, the team should be able to get going without missing a beat. Facing a backcourt of Jalen Suggs and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will not be fun for opposing offenses.
Suggs already established himself as an All-Defensive Team player, and Caldwell-Pope also got some votes for the second team this year. They might even be one of the best defensive starting backcourts in the league behind Boston's Derrick White and Jrue Holiday.
Plus, the Magic did not have to move away from what they value the most to land an impactful role player. Knowing exactly who you are as a team is important.