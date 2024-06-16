3 Reasonable fears for the Orlando Magic's 2024-25 season
By Elaine Blum
1. The Magic lose some of their defensive identity
This entire season, the Magic's identity was that they were a strong and gritty defensive team. Despite the young age of most players, the team posted one of the best defensive ratings in the league. That is how they won most of their games.
Plenty of players put up solid numbers but offense just wasn't what the team did best. A lack of three-point shooting meant that the Magic couldn't space the floor very well, and when things got tough, it seemed that the only solution they had was to give the ball to Paolo Banchero and hope that he would get a bucket.
The team's offensive struggles will hopefully be addressed with moves over the summer and internal improvement alike. With that comes another risk, however. How many offensive-minded players can the Magic bring in over the summer without giving up too much of their defensive identity?
Orlando theoretically has enough strong defenders to make up for any weak links on that end of the floor but in actuality, it might change the team's defensive production. It seems unlikely that it would change so much that the Magic suddenly become a bad defensive team—and that is not the main concern here. The concern is that the Magic might lose a little too much of their defensive identity.
Almost all free agents or trade candidates that have been noted as fitting players for the Magic, like Malik Monk, Buddy Hield, Tyus Jones, Trae Young, Zach LaVine, or Darius Garland, are not necessarily very strong defenders. The Magic need to add some offense but they need to walk the line between improving on one end of the floor without giving up too much of what they do best.