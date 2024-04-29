3 matchups that can win the Orlando Magic Game 5 vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Orlando Magic clawed their way back into the series with two rousing wins at the Kia Center. Now in a best-of-three series, they can get to the doorstep of advancing with a win in Game 5 on the road.
After the Orlando Magic got another convincing win at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday in Game 4, they are on their way back to Cleveland for Game 5.
The Magic have struggled in Cleveland thus far in the playoffs and they have to win one game in Cleveland to win the series. Winning Game 5 would be pivotal in this series, and set them up perfectly to sneak into the second round with Game 6 back at the Kia Center on Friday.
The Magic have struggled shooting the ball this series, specifically in the two games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. When the team's offense is not clicking, Orlando tends to try to overcomplicate things and attempt to out smart the other team. That is not what the Magic need to do to revamp their offense for Game 5. In fact overcomplicating the offense in a young team's first playoff series is the last thing the Magic should do.
What the Magic need to do is the opposite. Simplifying the offense and the process is exactly what the Magic need to do to get the offense going in game 5.
The easiest way for them to get a spark in the offense is to exploit mismatches and work those until the Cavs stop it.
Taking advantage of mismatches will allow them to exploit the weaknesses in the Cavs' defense and force them to send double teams or rotate their defense which will throw off their whole entire defensive scheme. This will allow the Magic to get good shots, move the ball around, and most importantly let the offense flow naturally for them.
This is now a three-game series and the Magic know where the weak spots are they should attack. That is where the team will be headed to try to come home with a 3-2 lead.
There are three main matchups that the Magic can exploit in Game 5 to give them the edge and hopefully get them their first road win of this series.