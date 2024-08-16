3 Magic players who could be the biggest X-Factors in the 2024-25 season
By Elaine Blum
The Orlando Magic have an exciting and demanding 2024-25 season ahead of them. On one hand, there is a lot to look forward to, as this young team will only continue to grow and improve. On the other hand, they will face strong competition on their journey back to the playoffs. Nothing will come easy.
The Magic are still figuring things out and will need players to step up. Every team needs an X-factor—someone who can rise to the challenge and swing a couple of games.
So, let's look at some players who could be that for the Magic in the 2024-25 season.
3. Anthony Black
The Magic seem to have a lot of faith in their former lottery pick. Not re-signing Markelle Fultz in free agency signaled a willingness to free up minutes for Anthony Black. He has shown his promise already, playing great defense and shooting the three well on a low volume.
In 2024-25, he should get an opportunity to play more than he did as a rookie. More playing time should bring improvement for the young guard, and the Magic will need it.
Despite the clear need for an offensive-minded traditional point guard who can make plays for himself and others, the Magic elected not to get an impactful point guard this summer. Instead, they will be starting Jalen Suggs and likely give the backup minutes to Cole Anthony and Anthony Black.
Black is the biggest X-factor in this equation. By now, the Magic largely know who Anthony is as a player. They are expecting improvements from Suggs, but Black is the biggest variable.
He has not gotten a chance to show much of what he can really do at the NBA level yet. The 2024-25 season should give him that opportunity, and if he can play his role well, it will go a long way for the Magic. His role will entail playing good defense, hitting open threes, and providing secondary playmaking. If he does all those things, it might very well make the difference in certain games.