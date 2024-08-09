3 Reasons Anthony Black deserves to be in the Magic's 2024-25 rotation
By Elaine Blum
Last season, Anthony Black got to start 33 games for the Magic and played in 69. It was the first chance for the rookie to showcase what he can do on an NBA court. And yet, when the team's guard rotation was healthy again, Black found himself back on the bench. In the playoffs, he only played 11 minutes of garbage time.
Next season should hopefully be different. Despite playing little, Black has already become somewhat of a fan favorite among Magic fans. Considering that the team opted not to re-sign Markelle Fultz in free agency and also didn't bring in another high-level guard, it seems that the Magic are prepared to give Black a shot.
The Magic want to win, however, and if Black cannot contribute to that quickly, some more veteran players might get the nod instead. Still, there are plenty of reasons why the youngster deserves to be in the rotation.
Reason #3: His defense
The Orlando Magic are a defensive team. Defense is what got them to the playoffs, and Anthony Black fits that identity well. He is tall for a guard and already flashed his potential as an elite defender. All of this makes Black the perfect fit for the Magic's brand of defense.
Even after a solid offseason, there are still offensive concerns around this Magic roster. So, their defense will have to be elite once again. Giving Black a chance to play will only add to the defense.
A guard rotation featuring Jalen Suggs, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Gary Harris, and Anthony Black would be fearsome defensively and cause trouble for opposing perimeter players.
The Magic already have two all-defensive-caliber guards in Suggs and Caldwell-Pope. Black has the potential to follow in their footsteps. While he might not be ready to make a big difference in the playoffs quite yet, his defensive ability could help the team during the regular season.