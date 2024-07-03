3 Magic players most impacted by Orlando re-signing Gary Harris
By Elaine Blum
1. Paolo Banchero
Paolo Banchero is a unique talent and has a chance to be one of the biggest names in this new generation of NBA stars. To accomplish that, he needs to be surrounded by the right players.
More than anything, Banchero needs shooters around him to space the floor and allow him to get to the basket. Signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and bringing back Gary Harris offers some of that. Neither one has quite the same gravity as a shooter as Klay Thompson or Buddy Hield, for example, but they can knock down threes while fitting the Magic's defensive identity.
So, between Caldwell-Pope, Harris, Jalen Suggs, Tristan da Silva, and Jett Howard, Banchero will hopefully have more space to operate offensively.
At the same time, however, the Gary Harris signing—along with the other moves—makes it pretty much impossible for the Magic to bring in a table-setting point guard now. A table-setter is something Banchero specifically wished for to help him carry the playmaking load.
Knowing this, Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, and Anthony Black now have a whole summer to work on their playmaking and prepare for playing without a true point guard. Nevertheless, Banchero will likely have to carry a huge part of the playmaking load once again while also being the team's primary scorer.
That is a lot to ask of such a young player, but it will also make Banchero even better down the line. Expectations are that the Magic will put together another winning season, but they are not one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference yet. The Magic are still an incredibly young team, and part of the 2024-25 season will still be about figuring some things out.